Incident and Emergency Management Market Study Offering Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023 to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently released a comprehensive analysis of the Incident and Emergency Management Market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of various business solutions and studies related to incident and emergency management, including advancements, applications, benefits, and operations.

One of the key findings of the report is that governmental organizations across the globe are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. These investments have been successful, and as a result, ICT vendors are now annually setting aside funding for the growth of the online market.

According to the report, global ICT exports are expected to increase by an average of 3.9% per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for digital technologies and online services, which have become essential for both individuals and businesses.

The report also highlights the top countries in terms of global ICT exports. In 2021, Ireland was ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. Since 2009, global ICT exports have increased by 9.5% annually.

The report further reveals that some countries have experienced significant changes in their ICT exports since 2009. For example, Brunei has increased its exports by 228.2% year over year, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year.

The global incident and emergency management market size was stood at USD 114.6 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 180.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The growth of the market is driven by growing criminal activities and terrorist attacks and unpredictable natural disasters resulting from ever-changing climate conditions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC Corporation

Collins Aerospace

IBM

Hexagon

Esri

MissionMode

Alert Technologies

The Response Group

Everbridge

Juvare

Haystax Technology

Veoci

MetricStream

Noggin

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solutions

Services

Communication Systems

By Solutions

Web-Based Emergency Management System

Emergency/Mass Notification System

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Geospatial

Fire and HAZMAT

By Services

Consulting

Emergency Operation Center Design

Training and Simulation Integration

Public Information Services

By Communication Systems

First Responder Tools

Satellite Assisted Equipment

Vehicle-Ready Gateways

Emergency Response Radars

By Simulation

Traffic Simulation Systems

Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools

Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools

By End-User Industry

Commercial and Industrial

Education

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Defense and Military

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Incident and Emergency Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

