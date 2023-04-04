Incident and Emergency Management Market Study Offering Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023 to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently released a comprehensive analysis of the Incident and Emergency Management Market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of various business solutions and studies related to incident and emergency management, including advancements, applications, benefits, and operations.
One of the key findings of the report is that governmental organizations across the globe are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. These investments have been successful, and as a result, ICT vendors are now annually setting aside funding for the growth of the online market.
According to the report, global ICT exports are expected to increase by an average of 3.9% per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for digital technologies and online services, which have become essential for both individuals and businesses.
The report also highlights the top countries in terms of global ICT exports. In 2021, Ireland was ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. Since 2009, global ICT exports have increased by 9.5% annually.
The report further reveals that some countries have experienced significant changes in their ICT exports since 2009. For example, Brunei has increased its exports by 228.2% year over year, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year.
The global incident and emergency management market size was stood at USD 114.6 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 180.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.
The growth of the market is driven by growing criminal activities and terrorist attacks and unpredictable natural disasters resulting from ever-changing climate conditions.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell
Lockheed Martin
Motorola Solutions
Siemens
NEC Corporation
Collins Aerospace
IBM
Hexagon
Esri
MissionMode
Alert Technologies
The Response Group
Everbridge
Juvare
Haystax Technology
Veoci
MetricStream
Noggin
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Solutions
Services
Communication Systems
By Solutions
Web-Based Emergency Management System
Emergency/Mass Notification System
Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
Perimeter Intrusion Detection
Geospatial
Fire and HAZMAT
By Services
Consulting
Emergency Operation Center Design
Training and Simulation Integration
Public Information Services
By Communication Systems
First Responder Tools
Satellite Assisted Equipment
Vehicle-Ready Gateways
Emergency Response Radars
By Simulation
Traffic Simulation Systems
Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools
Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools
By End-User Industry
Commercial and Industrial
Education
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Defense and Military
Transportation and Logistics
Government
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Incident and Emergency Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
