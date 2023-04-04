Factors Driving Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Growth in A Comprehensive Analysis”

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The global over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market is expected to experience significant growth, with revenue projected to rise from US$ 1,29,963.03 Mn in 2022 to US$ 2,38,453.92 Mn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

AbbVie Inc.

Alfresa Pharma Corporation

Bayer AG

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Products Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Inc.

Novartis AG

Perrigo Company Plc.

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market:

By Product Type segment of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is sub-segmented into:

Cough, Cold, and Influenza

Analgesics

Dermatology Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS)

Weight-Loss/Dietary Products

Ophthalmic Products

Sleeping Aids

Others

By Mode of Intake segment of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is sub-segmented into:

Topical

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is sub-segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

By Region segment of the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



