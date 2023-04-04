Electronic Shelf Label Market Size: Emerging Technologies and their Impact

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Electronic Shelf Label Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The global electronic shelf label market is projected to experience substantial growth over the next decade, with revenue expected to increase from US$ 1.13 billion in 2022 to US$ 6.51 billion by 2031, representing a remarkable CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

Acuity Brands Inc., Eaton, Wolfspeed, Dialight PLC, General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB, Hubbell Incorporated, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Phillips Lighting Holding B.V., Samsung, Savant Systems Inc., Sharp Corporation, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group AG, Other Prominent Players

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

Following are the different segments of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market:

By Component:

Hardware

Communication Station

Terminal Display (Label)

RF Module

Label Management Software

Services

Consulting & Training

Installation & Support

By Display Type:

LCD

E-Paper

Full Graphic E-Paper

By Communication:

RF

IR

NFC

By Power:

Battery Powered

Wireless Charge

Others

By Color:

Monochrome

Multi-color

By Display Size:

1.5-3 Inches

3-6 Inches

6-12 Inches

More than 12 Inches

By Store Type:

Grocery / General Retail

Fashion & Apparel

Pharma Stores

Electronics

Hotels & Restaurants

Fuel Stations

Others (DIY, Automotive Dealerships)

By Retail Format:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Other Retail Stores

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



