Field Service Management Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive analysis of the Field Service Management (FSM) Market. The report assesses various business solutions and studies related to FSM, including advancements, applications, benefits, and operations.
According to the report, global ICT exports are expected to increase by an average of 3.9% per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for digital technologies and online services, which have become essential for both individuals and businesses.
In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland emerged as the top-ranked country with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. Since 2009, global ICT exports have increased by 9.5% annually.
In addition, over the past few years, the field service management industry has seen exponential growth, which is largely fueled by the mounting demand for time and cost-effective solutions.
Major market player included in this report are:
Microsoft
SAP
Oracle
ServiceMax
Salesforce
IFS
Infor
Comarch
OverIt
Trimble
FieldAware
ServiceTitan
Zinier
ServicePower
Accruent
Praxedo
FieldEZ
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Components
Solution
Services
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premises
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
By Verticals
Telecom
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT and ITeS
Manufacturing
Transportation and Real Estate
Construction and Real Estate
Oil and Gas
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Field Service Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
