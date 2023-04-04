Field Service Management Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive analysis of the Field Service Management (FSM) Market. The report assesses various business solutions and studies related to FSM, including advancements, applications, benefits, and operations.

According to the report, global ICT exports are expected to increase by an average of 3.9% per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for digital technologies and online services, which have become essential for both individuals and businesses.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR198

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland emerged as the top-ranked country with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. Since 2009, global ICT exports have increased by 9.5% annually.

In addition, over the past few years, the field service management industry has seen exponential growth, which is largely fueled by the mounting demand for time and cost-effective solutions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

ServiceMax

Salesforce

IFS

Infor

Comarch

OverIt

Trimble

FieldAware

ServiceTitan

Zinier

ServicePower

Accruent

Praxedo

FieldEZ

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

By Verticals

Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and ITeS

Manufacturing

Transportation and Real Estate

Construction and Real Estate

Oil and Gas

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Field Service Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

