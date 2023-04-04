IoT Chip Market Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2031

The IoT Chip market is an emerging industry that is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. According to the analysis provided by Report Ocean, governmental organizations are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of this investment, ICT vendors are now setting aside funding for the growth of the online market.

Global ICT exports are predicted to increase by 3.9% annually from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland was ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, while China was ranked fourth, the United States was ranked second, and India was ranked third.

In addition, investment extension has been made by the IoT sectors to develop innovative IoT-based goods, which includes wearable & healthcare devices, consumer appliances, and others.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Silicon Laboratories

Qualcomm Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

MediaTek Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Semtech Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telit Communications PLC

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware

Connectivity IC

Logic Device

Memory Device

Processor

Sensor

By End-Use Applications

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Industrial

Wearable Devices

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global IoT Chip Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

