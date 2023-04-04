IoT Chip Market Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2031

The IoT Chip market is an emerging industry that is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. According to the analysis provided by Report Ocean, governmental organizations are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of this investment, ICT vendors are now setting aside funding for the growth of the online market.
Global ICT exports are predicted to increase by 3.9% annually from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland was ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, while China was ranked fourth, the United States was ranked second, and India was ranked third.
In addition, investment extension has been made by the IoT sectors to develop innovative IoT-based goods, which includes wearable & healthcare devices, consumer appliances, and others.
Major market player included in this report are:
Intel Corporation
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Silicon Laboratories
Qualcomm Incorporated
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA
MediaTek Inc.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Semtech Corporation
Microchip Technology Inc.
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Telit Communications PLC
NVIDIA Corporation
Samsung Electronics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Hardware
Connectivity IC
Logic Device
Memory Device
Processor
Sensor
By End-Use Applications
Automotive & Transportation
Building Automation
Industrial
Wearable Devices
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global IoT Chip Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
