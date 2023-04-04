Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market Dynamics and Forecast in 2023-2031: Trends and Opportunities

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Companion Diagnostics for Oncology industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global companion diagnostics for oncology market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global companion diagnostics for oncology market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A piece of medical equipment known as companion diagnostics is typically an in-vitro device. It provides essential data for establishing the safe and effective administration of another drug or biological product. Companion diagnostics is a subset of pharmacogenomics, which makes use of a person’s genetic make-up to forecast drug response or alter therapeutic approaches.

Factors Influencing the Market

A rapidly growing prevalence of cancer will primarily drive the growth of companion diagnostics for the oncology market during the forecast period. The market may also witness favorable growth opportunities due to the growing healthcare expenditure. Growing demand for customized medicine will also hasten the growth of companion diagnostics. In addition, the adverse drug reactions and lack of effectiveness will be opportunistic for the companion diagnostics for oncology as it will raise the need to develop precise therapeutic doses in the coming years. Cost reduction and short clinical trials will escalate the growth of the market. On the flip side, the high cost associated with the use of companion diagnostic tests may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The companion diagnostics for oncology market revenue drastically fell due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic shifted the focus of healthcare bodies and people towards the COVID-19 disease. As a result, developing a novel drug to combat this virus became the first priority. A significant decline in the research in companion diagnostics for oncology, the market witnessed a significant drop.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the companion diagnostics for oncology market, owing to rising funding and grant availability. In addition, quick advancements in precision medicine and the development of innovative technologies and products are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for companion diagnostics for the oncology market. In addition, favorable legislation for companion diagnostics for cancer and rising research and development activities in the region will propel this market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Agilent Technologies, Inc.

? Illumina, Inc.

? QIAGEN N.V.

? Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

? F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

? ARUP Laboratories

? Abbott

? Myriad Genetics, Inc.

? bioMerieux SA

? Invivoscribe, Inc.

? Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation

The global companion diagnostics for oncology market segmentation focuses on Product & Service, Technology, Disease, End-Use, and Region. By Product & Service

? Product

? Instrument

? Consumables

? Software

? Service By Technology

? Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

? Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

? Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

? In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

? Other Technologies By Disease Type

? Breast Cancer

? Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

? Colorectal Cancer

? Leukemia

? Melanoma

? Prostate Cancer

? Others By End-use

? Hospital

? Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

By End-use

? Hospital

? Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

? Academic Medical Center

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

The global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Companion Diagnostics for Oncology

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Companion Diagnostics for Oncology, cost analysis of Companion Diagnostics for Oncology

? Industry Outlook

o Companion Diagnostics for Oncology as an ultimate tool for bio-based industries

o Bioethanol yield by treatment of various Companion Diagnostics for Oncology

o Industrial and therapeutic Companion Diagnostics for Oncology for various uses

o Development of new generation of Companion Diagnostics for Oncology

o Recent Trends in Biodiesel and Biogas Production Methods

