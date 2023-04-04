Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2031

The Network Attached Storage (NAS) market is a critical segment of the information and communication technology (ICT) industry. Report Ocean has conducted a comprehensive analysis of this market, assessing business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations.
Governmental organizations are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure and funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement, resulting in the success of investments made by ICT vendors. As a result, these vendors now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market. It is anticipated that global ICT exports will increase by 3.9% on average per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030.
The major factors are the growing unstructured data generated from smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and others. Additionally, the rapid adoption of 4G and 5G technologies, and creating high-volume digital content will spur the global network-attached storage industry in the future periods.
Major market player included in this report are:
Dell Technologies Inc.
NetApp, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)
Hitachi, Ltd
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC)
NETGEAR, Inc.
Synology, Inc.
Buffalo Americas, Inc.
QNAP Systems, Inc.
Drobo, Inc.
ASUSTOR Inc.
IBM
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Microsoft
Cisco Systems, Inc.
D-Link Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Design
1-bay to 8-bay
8-bay to 12-bay
12-bay to 20 bay
More than 20 bays
By Product
Enterprise NAS Solutions
Midmarket NAS Solutions
By Storage Solution
Scale-up
Scale-out
By Deployment Type
On-Premise
Hybrid
Cloud
By End-User Industry
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Telecommunications and ITES
Healthcare
Energy
Government
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
