Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2031

The Network Attached Storage (NAS) market is a critical segment of the information and communication technology (ICT) industry. Report Ocean has conducted a comprehensive analysis of this market, assessing business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations.

Governmental organizations are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure and funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement, resulting in the success of investments made by ICT vendors. As a result, these vendors now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market. It is anticipated that global ICT exports will increase by 3.9% on average per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030.

The major factors are the growing unstructured data generated from smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and others. Additionally, the rapid adoption of 4G and 5G technologies, and creating high-volume digital content will spur the global network-attached storage industry in the future periods.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dell Technologies Inc.

NetApp, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Hitachi, Ltd

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC)

NETGEAR, Inc.

Synology, Inc.

Buffalo Americas, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc.

Drobo, Inc.

ASUSTOR Inc.

IBM

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Design

1-bay to 8-bay

8-bay to 12-bay

12-bay to 20 bay

More than 20 bays

By Product

Enterprise NAS Solutions

Midmarket NAS Solutions

By Storage Solution

Scale-up

Scale-out

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Hybrid

Cloud

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecommunications and ITES

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

