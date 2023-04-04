Liquid Packaging Market Size, Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2031

The global liquid packaging market is valued at USD 313 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to display significant growth with the Asia Pacific leading the regional market share. Improved disposable income and changing lifestyles have influenced consumption patterns, resulting in increased demand for packaged beverages and other FMCG products. E-commerce platforms also cater to all liquid-packaged consumer goods. Personal care, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, topical solutions, and household care products are all included.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the liquid packaging business. The industrial liquid packaging industry suffered as the manufacturing sector declined. The tourism industry has been impacted by the lockdown, as have the food and beverage and hotel industries. After March 2020, demand for sanitiser, hand washes, and liquid detergents has skyrocketed in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19-causing virus. The need for sanitiser bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches has surged as a result. Furthermore, it raised the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage, such as Sodium Hypochlorite, a common disinfectant.

Scope of the Report

The companies analysed in the report include Tetra Pak, International Paper, West Rock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Mondi PLC., Smurfit Kappa, Amcor plc. Elopak, and Billerudkorsnas AB.

by Packaging Format (Rigid and Flexible).

By Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

By Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others).

By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, Others).

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Packaging Format, technology, material, and by end-use industry.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

Key Target Audience

Packaging Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

