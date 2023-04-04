Programmatic Advertising Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2031

According to the research report published by Report Ocean in April 2022, the Global Programmatic Advertising Market was valued at USD 136.74 Billion in the year 2021. For many businesses and advertising agencies, programmatic advertising has evolved into a dynamic marketing channel. One of the most significant advantages of programmatic advertising is that it allows businesses to tailor advertisements to the specific needs of their customers.

The increasing growth of the smartphone market is contributing to the expansion of the programmatic advertising platform market, as is the increasing digitalization of industry, which is assisting in the growth of the programmatic advertising platform market. Furthermore, programmatic advertising is an excellent way for mobile app developers to generate revenue. Programmatic advertising has evolved into an extremely effective marketing tool and developed into a dynamic marketing channel for a variety of businesses and advertising agencies. One of the most significant advantages of Programmatic advertising is that it allows businesses to more precisely adapt adverts based on client needs.

The Report Ocean report titled Global Programmatic Advertising Market has analysed and segmented the Programmatic Advertising Market by Value (USD Billion). The report has also further analysed the Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type (Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only, Unreserved Fixed-rate), By Display Type (App, Web), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea) for the period of 2017-2027.

Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Programmatic Advertising Market in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, the region’s market growth is being fueled by growing infrastructure, widespread smartphone usage, and the expansion of multinational businesses. Growing urbanization and an increase in the desire for online shopping in Asia Pacific’s emerging nations have also boosted the region’s market growth.

Scope of the Report

The companies analysed in the report include ECHO Marketing, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Magnite, Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Roku Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type (Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only, Unreserved Fixed-rate)

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By Display Type (App, Web)

The Global Programmatic Advertising Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Auction Type, By Display Type Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Target Audience

Programmatic Advertising Market Industry Publishers/ Advertisers

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Financial and Non-Financial Corporates, Retailers etc.

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

