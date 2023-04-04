Music Streaming Market 2023 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players

The report appears to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Music Streaming Market, assessing business solutions and studies, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations. The report also mentions that governmental organizations are increasing their budgets for system infrastructure maintenance while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. The investments’ success has led to ICT vendors annually setting aside funding for the growth of the online market. The report predicts that global ICT exports will increase 3.9% on average year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. It also notes that global supply has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland came in first place, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4.
By 2026, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy ha s decreased by 0.2%.
The Global Music Streaming Market is expected to reach USD 72.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 18.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030).
The significant factors are the rising trend for linking music apps with social media apps. Additionally, the surge in digitalization and growth in the adoption of digital music will spur the global music streaming market size in the upcoming periods.
Major market player included in this report are:
Alphabet Inc.
Apple Inc.
Comcast Corp.
Deezer SA
IHEARTMEDIA, INC.
Microsoft Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
Sony Corp.
Spotify Technology SA
Pandora
SoundCloud
JOOX
Amazon Music
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Streaming
Live Streaming
On-Demand Streaming
By Content Type
Audio Streaming
Video Streaming
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Music Streaming Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
