Cartonboard Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2031

According to Report Ocean report, the Global Cartonboard Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 4.63% during 2022-2027. The global Cartonboard Market was valued at USD 140.75 Billion in the year 2021 with the North American region leading the regional market share. The carton board market is primarily driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry due to the increasing number of online deliveries, especially in times of the pandemic.

Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer products that are eco-friendly in nature and this is leading to a voluntary shift towards sustainable form of packaging for faster adoption of cartonboards in the market. Furthermore, the cartonboards can be recycled many times which reduces the overall wastage in the environment leading to faster adoption among governments who are actively taking steps to reduce the wastage in the environment.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the Global Cartonboard Market as there was a temporary suspension of the production units during the initial days of the lockdown. This led to disruptions in the production facilities and global supply chains as the manufacturers had to make certain adjustments to the volume of production because of the excess inventory left idle.

Scope of the Report

The companies analysed in the report include Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Box-Pak, WestRock Company, WEIG Karton, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Asia Pulp & Paper, Oji Holdings Corporation and Tetra Pak

The report presents the analysis of Cartonboard market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by Value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by Grade (SBS, URB, CRB, CUK)

End-use (Food & Beverage Industry (Food and Beverages), Electronics, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA).

By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Grade, By End-use and By Region.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Target Audience

Cartonboard Manufacturers

Logistics Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Client Focus Area in this Report

