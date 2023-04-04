Omega-3 Supplements Market Exploring the Future Product Scope of the Market: Predictions and Insights

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Omega-3 Supplements industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

Competitors in the Market

• Nordic Naturals Inc.

• NutriGold Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Pharma Nord B.V.

• i-Health Inc.

• Aker BioMarine AS

• Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

• Pharmavite LLC

• KD Pharma Group

• NOW Foods

• Other Prominent Players

The global omega-3 supplements market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global omega-3 supplements market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Omega-3 can be found in plants, nut oils, fish, and other marine foods like krill and algae. It is an essential requirement of the human body that helps brain to function properly.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global omega-3 supplements market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of diseases caused by the deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids. Apart from that, the rising aging population and the growing incidence of chronic diseases will also prompt the growth of the market. The introduction of new revenue-generating strategies implemented by large corporations will benefit the market during the forecast period. Further, the cost-effectiveness and convenience of direct purchase will offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers. Other factors, such as growing R&D expenditure, combined with funding from the public and private sectors, are forecast to benefit the market. Apart from that, new product launches are expected to escalate the growth of the market. For instance, KD Pharma brought its new Kardio3 to the market in 2019. It is a mixture of omega-3, vitamin K2, and phytosterols that keeps lipids in check. It also promotes heart and bone health.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the omega-3 supplements market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness related to the health benefits of omega-3 supplements. Further, the Asia-Pacific omega-3 supplements market is forecast to record potential growth due to the rising consumption of fish oil and growing health consciousness among people. Further, the growing krill fish cultivation, majorly in South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, will bring untapped growth opportunities for the omega 3 supplements market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak significantly highlighted the need to focus on health, which became an opportunity for the omega-3 supplements market. People suddenly became more health-conscious and started adopting healthy practices to strengthen the immune system. Since omega-3 plays an essential role in keeping the body healthy and fit, the demand for supplements increased substantially. Further, the market witnessed major trends such as rising demand for gummies with innovative flavours, which has been beneficial for the omega 3 supplements market.

Market Segmentation

The global omega 3 supplements market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Source

• Fish Oil

• Krill Oil

• Algae Oil

• Others

By Application

• Food & beverage

• Nutraceutical supplement

• Pharmaceutical

• Infant formula

• Others

By End-user

• Adults

• Geriatric

• Pregnant Women

• Children

• Infants

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

