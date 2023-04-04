Dahl, Kim homer in the 9th to lift Padres over D-backs 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter David Dahl and Ha-Seong Kim hit consecutive home runs opening the bottom of the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres stunned the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks took a 4-3 lead on Evan Longoria's homer in the top of the ninth, two innings after rookie Corbin Carroll tied the game with a leadoff shot to right field.

But the Padres came right back with Dahl's leadoff drive and Kim's long ball off Scott McGough (0-1), his first walk-off hit in the majors.

Tim Hill (1-0) got the win after getting the final two outs in the ninth.

Juan Soto also hit his first home run of the season for the Padres, who won their third straight game to move above .500 for the first time this season. They have World Series expectations after making it to the NL Championship Series last year and then signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year contract. They'll get Fernando Tatis Jr. back on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Soto hit a two-run shot off rookie right-hander Ryne Nelson just two batters in. Trent Grisham hit a leadoff single and Soto followed with a drive to right-center. It was just the second hit of the season for Soto, obtained Aug. 2 last year in a blockbuster trade with Washington.

The Diamondbacks tied it in the second on Nick Ahmed's RBI single and a double-play ball by Gabriel Moreno.

Manny Machado gave the Padres the lead back when he hit a grounder down the first-base line that caromed off the bag and got past a diving Christian Walker.

In the top of the third, with Ketel Marte aboard on a leadoff double, Machado, the third baseman, made a spectacular leaping grab of Kyle Lewis' line drive to prevent a run.

Ryan Weathers, who made only one start last year, held the Diamondbacks to two runs and five hits in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Arizona: LHP Madison Bumgarner had an MRI in Phoenix after feeling fatigue during his first outing of the season and is OK to make his next start, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Padres: Third base coach Matt Williams, who had colon cancer surgery on Friday, dropped by the clubhouse briefly. “It put a smile on my face,” manager Bob Melvin said.

UP NEXT

RHP Zac Gallen makes his second start of the season in the finale of the two-game series against Padres ace Yu Darvish, who makes his season debut after having his timetable pushed back due to Japan's run to the World Baseball Classic title.

