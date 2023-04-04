Gypsum Concrete Market Size and Share in 2023: A Comprehensive Overview 2031

Quadintel’s recent global “ Gypsum Concrete Market “ research report gives detailed facts with consideration to market size, cost revenue, trends, growth, capacity, and forecast till 2030. In addition, it includes an in-depth analysis of This market, including key factors impacting the market growth.

This study offers information for creating plans to increase the market’s growth and effectiveness and is a comprehensive quantitative survey of the market.

The global gypsum concrete market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as the superior characteristics of gypsum concrete, rising demand for sound reduction and lightweight materials, and the growing popularity of underfloor radiant heating systems.

Despite these positive trends, the market faces a few challenges, such as a lack of awareness among consumers and limited popularity of gypsum concrete in the North American region. However, the market is expected to see significant growth in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe.

One key trend in the market is the increasing demand from the residential construction sector. In high-rise housing towers, sound transmission has become an important consideration due to closely attached residential flats. Therefore, sound-proof and heat insulating materials such as gypsum concrete are becoming increasingly popular for use in residential construction.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing robust growth in residential construction, particularly in countries such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where increased migration, rising population, and income levels are driving demand. The Indian government’s “Housing for All by 2022” initiative is also a major game changer for the industry, as the availability of affordable housing is expected to rise by around 70% by 2024.

North America currently dominates the global market share for gypsum concrete, with the US construction industry showing steady growth. The US residential sector’s growth is slower than the non-residential sector, but the growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing. Additionally, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade, and the US commercial construction sector is expected to witness growth in the next few years.

The market for gypsum concrete is partially consolidated, with major players such as Hacker Industries, Inc., USG Corporation, and MAXXON, INC. leading the industry.

