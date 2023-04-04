Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

South, northeast Taiwan jolted by two morning earthquakes

Temblors occur in Yilan, Kaohsiung with maximum intensity level of 3

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/04 12:26
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolted Yilan County at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday (April 4), followed by a magnitude 3.7 earthquake in Kaohsiung City at 6:36 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the first quake was 38.4 km south of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 62.5 km. The epicenter of the second quake was 74.8 km northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall, with a focal depth of 5 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The first earthquake’s intensity registered at 2 in Hualien County and at 1 in Yilan County, Nantou County, and Taichung City. The second earthquake’s intensity registered at 3 in Kaohsiung City and at 1 in Taitung County, Chiayi County, and Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
Yilan
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Love River Bay in southern Taiwan open for non-motorized water sports
Love River Bay in southern Taiwan open for non-motorized water sports
2023/04/03 15:29
South Taiwan police help older Mayday fan get to concert
South Taiwan police help older Mayday fan get to concert
2023/04/03 15:14
Southern Taiwan facing overproduction of pineapples
Southern Taiwan facing overproduction of pineapples
2023/04/02 17:26
Photo of the Day: Classic Taiwan tabby spotted on MRT
Photo of the Day: Classic Taiwan tabby spotted on MRT
2023/04/01 17:27
Lithuanian mayors talk smart city development with South Taiwan mayor
Lithuanian mayors talk smart city development with South Taiwan mayor
2023/04/01 17:20