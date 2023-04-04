South, northeast Taiwan jolted by two morning earthquakes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolted Yilan County at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday (April 4), followed by a magnitude 3.7 earthquake in Kaohsiung City at 6:36 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the first quake was 38.4 km south of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 62.5 km. The epicenter of the second quake was 74.8 km northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall, with a focal depth of 5 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The first earthquake’s intensity registered at 2 in Hualien County and at 1 in Yilan County, Nantou County, and Taichung City. The second earthquake’s intensity registered at 3 in Kaohsiung City and at 1 in Taitung County, Chiayi County, and Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.