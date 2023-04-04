GEODIS honored by Arkema China at its Annual Carrier Conference

Partnerships underscore the collaboration between industry and supply chain provider as trade flows stabilise

Didier LEBLANC – Regional President Acrylic Monomers Asia presenting the award to GEODIS head of sales and marketing of (Central) China Sally ZHOU (left) and Elva CHEN (GEODIS regional key account manager for the Arkema account in APAC & ME) (right)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 4 April 2023 - GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, has been named "Strategic Carrier of Arkema China" in recognition of its concerted efforts to reinforce Arkema's supply chain strategy in the region in 2022. This marks the third consecutive year in which GEODIS has been honored at the Arkema China Annual Carrier Conference, having also received the same award in 2021, as well as the "Core Carrier of Arkema China" award in the 2020.While much of the last three year period has ushered in a slew of challenges for the maritime industry, the successful partnership has tapped into GEODIS' extensive network of transport suppliers and comprehensive auditing strategies to ensure the seamless processing of Arkema's general cargo across shipping lanes, custom clearances as well as both pre- and on-carriage procedures. This, in spite of port congestions and limited container capacities stemming from unparalleled surges in global economic activity.The Annual Conference also set in motion promising roadmaps to continue the partnership's ongoing momentum in 2023. Successfully implemented plans included the smooth integration of electronic data interchanges (EDI) into Arkema's transportation management system to reinforce real-time tracking tools, on top of advancing operational agility through private charter and priority loading services. All of which will further support Arkema's growing presence in the region."We are delighted to continue our strong collaboration with Arkema and look forward to playing a key role in the next chapter of their growth," said Onno Boots, GEODIS' Regional President and CEO, Asia Pacific and Middle East. "Innovation and a collaborative spirit have and will continue to form the center of all our projects. This award serves as a testament of our commitment to supporting our partners' growth with resilient and nimble services that can withstand all the changes in a rapidly evolving supply chain ecosystem."GEODIS' continued partnership with Arkema is a prime example of the organisation's growing strength in China, assisting companies as their business normalise into pre-2019 levels while trade flows between countries continue to strengthen.Hashtag: #GEODIS

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked world no. 6 in its sector. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.



