Dutch passenger and freight trains collide

Several people were "seriously injured" when a passenger train derailed after a collision with a freight train in southern Netherlands, local media reported on Tuesday.

Emergency services were at the scene in the town of Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, ANP reported.



Some 50 people were aboard the passenger train. The front carriage derailed and ploughed into a field, ANP reported, while a fire broke out in the rear carriage.

The Dutch Railway NS said trains to and from Leiden were suspended due to the collision.

