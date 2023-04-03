Packaging Jars Market 2023 Consumer Insights and Purchasing Behaviours by 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Packaging Jars industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Packaging Jars industry.

The packaging jars are widely used for a several of purposes, including the storage of food, detergents, chemicals, and other items. Along with consuming as storage containers, packaging jars play a crucial role in avoiding leakage of all kinds and protecting stored goods and enhance shelf life of goods. The packaging jars can also be recycled and used again. Reusability is considered as a cost-effective alternative to purchasing more use-and-throw jars, which can result in significant savings.

The fact that these packaging jars may be recycled implies that they are environmentally friendly and would support sustainable development over the long term. The key factor driving the market growth is growing FMCG sector, packaging jars are widely used in FMCG industry for packaging several food items, detergents, and spices. Thus, the growth of FMCT industry is anticipated to increase the market growth. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, in 2018 the value of FMCG sector in India was USD 68.4 billion and the number reached USD 110 billion in 2020.

Additionally, another factor driving the market growth is growing adoption of sustainable packaging jars. Thus, creates the lucrative demand for the market. For instance, in 2021, APC Packaging launched new sustainable Jar & Cap Series to meet the sustainability needs of skincare and beauty brands. Also, growing end use industries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, rising prices of the raw materials and stringent government regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Packaging Jars Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand of packaged food in the region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing end use industries such as FMCG, hospitality, and chemical in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Packaging Jars Market across the North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Owens Illinois Group Inc.

Amcor Ltd

Owens Bottle company

Berry Global Inc.

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Ball Corporation

Silgan Holdings Inc.

AG Poly Packs Ltd.

Olcott Plastics, Inc.

Cospak Pty Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Very Large

By End Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

