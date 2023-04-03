Low labor force participation rates among seniors in Taiwan attributed to savings habit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The labor force participation rate of Taiwan’s senior citizens over 65 years old has been significantly lower than those of their counterparts in South Korea, Japan, and the U.S., which the Ministry of Labor (MOL) attributes to Taiwanese people’s money-saving habits.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics compiles annual labor force participation rates among different age groups in Taiwan. According to 2021 statistics, the labor force participation rate of people between 25 and 39 in Taiwan was around 90%, the highest among all age groups. The rate for people between 40 and 49 years old fell slightly to 85%.

However, the rates for the age group between 50 and 54, those between 55 and 59 years old, and people between the ages of 60 and 64, fell to 75.4%, 58.9%, and 38.6%, respectively, in the same year.

Among Taiwanese over 65, only 9.2% worked in 2021. The rate was much lower compared with Japan (25.6%), the U.S. (18.9%), and South Korea (36.3%), but was relatively comparable with Germany (7.5%), the U.K. (10.5%), and Denmark ( 9.2%).

Jasmine Mei (梅家瑗), head of the Department of Statistics at the MOL, said that people who leave the workforce need to have financial support to ensure a safe retirement, CNA reported.

However, Taiwan is not a social welfare country. Therefore, it is likely that Taiwanese, who generally have the habit of saving money during work, will not be forced to search for work again after retirement. She added, "This is not necessarily a bad phenomenon."