Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/03 21:06
A protester throws a glass bottle at the Lebanese Central Bank building during a protest by frustrated depositors rallying against Central Bank's Gov....
Store displays advertising in Arabic that reads "Italian clothes and shoes for 9.99 $" in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Lebanon started p...
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan take cover after riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Lahore, Pakista...
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March...
An Israeli activist dressed as a clown runs with border police as Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to ...
Israeli women's rights activists dressed as characters in the popular television series, "The Handmaid's Tale," protest plans by Prime Minister Benjam...
A line of protesters supporting women's rights, dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale television series, and other Israelis protest against p...
Israeli troops demolish the house of Palestinian Muhammed Kamel al-Jabari, who carried out a deadly shooting attack last year that killed one Israeli,...
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's govern...
A Palestinian wife takes a last look at the body of her husband, Tariq Maali, 42, who was shot and killed by an Israeli settler after allegedly trying...
A Palestinian man walks between scorched cars in a scrapyard, in the town of Hawara, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Scores ...
Family members and friends of Hillel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, mourn over their graves during their funeral at Israel's national cemetery in Jer...
Mourners bury family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province,...
Collapsed buildings are seen through the windows of a damaged house following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria...
Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syr...
A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful ...
Mourners pray over coffins of family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jinderis, ...
A family, who fled the war in Syria and live in Beirut, sit outside their home following an earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey early Monday, Feb. ...
Civil defense workers and security forces carry an earthquake victim as they search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday...
Lebanese special forces soldiers, right, remove their comrade who fainted from tear gas during a protest for retired army soldiers and other protester...
Two demonstrators hug as mounted police officers disperse people blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah...
Ultra-orthodox Jewish men rest after getting drunk during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Je...
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a syn...
Jewish settlers dressed in costumes celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim as soldiers secure the march in the West Bank city of Hebron, Tuesday, March...
Followers of the Sabean Mandaeans faith, a pre-Christian sect that follows the teachings of the Bible's John the Baptist, perform their rituals in the...
Palestinians enjoy their day on the beach in Gaza City, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Afghan brides and grooms participate in a mass wedding ceremony during the International Women's Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023....
Afghan school girls attend their classroom on the first day of the new school year, in Kabul, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The new Afghan educational yea...
Women gather and wait their turn to get a free sack of wheat flour at a distribution point, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Pakistan...
Palestinian youth play soccer in a field next to Israel's separation barrier in Aida Refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Marc...
Dozens of manta rays lie on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Gaza fishermen catch the rare, endangered rays wh...

A protester throws a glass bottle at the Lebanese Central Bank building during a protest by frustrated depositors rallying against Central Bank's Gov....

Store displays advertising in Arabic that reads "Italian clothes and shoes for 9.99 $" in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Lebanon started p...

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan take cover after riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Lahore, Pakista...

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March...

An Israeli activist dressed as a clown runs with border police as Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to ...

Israeli women's rights activists dressed as characters in the popular television series, "The Handmaid's Tale," protest plans by Prime Minister Benjam...

A line of protesters supporting women's rights, dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale television series, and other Israelis protest against p...

Israeli troops demolish the house of Palestinian Muhammed Kamel al-Jabari, who carried out a deadly shooting attack last year that killed one Israeli,...

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's govern...

A Palestinian wife takes a last look at the body of her husband, Tariq Maali, 42, who was shot and killed by an Israeli settler after allegedly trying...

A Palestinian man walks between scorched cars in a scrapyard, in the town of Hawara, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Scores ...

Family members and friends of Hillel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, mourn over their graves during their funeral at Israel's national cemetery in Jer...

Mourners bury family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province,...

Collapsed buildings are seen through the windows of a damaged house following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria...

Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syr...

A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful ...

Mourners pray over coffins of family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jinderis, ...

A family, who fled the war in Syria and live in Beirut, sit outside their home following an earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey early Monday, Feb. ...

Civil defense workers and security forces carry an earthquake victim as they search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday...

Lebanese special forces soldiers, right, remove their comrade who fainted from tear gas during a protest for retired army soldiers and other protester...

Two demonstrators hug as mounted police officers disperse people blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah...

Ultra-orthodox Jewish men rest after getting drunk during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Je...

Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a syn...

Jewish settlers dressed in costumes celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim as soldiers secure the march in the West Bank city of Hebron, Tuesday, March...

Followers of the Sabean Mandaeans faith, a pre-Christian sect that follows the teachings of the Bible's John the Baptist, perform their rituals in the...

Palestinians enjoy their day on the beach in Gaza City, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Afghan brides and grooms participate in a mass wedding ceremony during the International Women's Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023....

Afghan school girls attend their classroom on the first day of the new school year, in Kabul, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The new Afghan educational yea...

Women gather and wait their turn to get a free sack of wheat flour at a distribution point, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Pakistan...

Palestinian youth play soccer in a field next to Israel's separation barrier in Aida Refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Marc...

Dozens of manta rays lie on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Gaza fishermen catch the rare, endangered rays wh...

MARCH 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in March 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank, political upheaval in Israel and Pakistan and social protests in Lebanon.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com