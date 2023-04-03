AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

A Palestinian wife takes a last look at the body of her husband, Tariq Maali, 42, who was shot and killed by an Israeli settler after allegedly trying... A Palestinian wife takes a last look at the body of her husband, Tariq Maali, 42, who was shot and killed by an Israeli settler after allegedly trying to stab him on Jan. 21, 2023 in the occupied West Bank, during his funeral in the village Kafr Nama near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday March 25, 2023. The body is covered with Palestinian and Islamic Jihad militant group flags. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)