Scholz visits Romania to discuss Black Sea security

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a short visit to Romania's capital, Bucharest, on Monday.

Scholz met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss energy and security policies, as well as European cooperation.

It comes as German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck visits Ukraine to discuss rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In Bucharest, Scholz will also attend a meeting with Iohannis and Moldova's President Maia Sandu.

The three will discuss support for Moldova's pro-European government, which has faced recent pressure from Russia-backed protesters.

zc/rc (dpa, Reuters, AP)