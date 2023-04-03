Arup announces new leadership in East Asia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 April 2023 - Arup has appointed new East Asia Region leadership, reaffirming our dedication to shaping a digitally-enabled sustainable future for the region.



Andy Lee, East Asia Region Chair, Arup

Andy Lee has been appointed as East Asia Region Chair. Andy served as the Region's COO for the past six years, successfully leading a team of 3,400 professionals across 15 offices to achieve strong performance and smooth operation during an exceptionally challenging time.



A recognised façade expert, Andy has spearheaded the delivery of innovative solutions on numerous high-profile projects throughout the region. In recent years, he has been actively driving innovations and digital development, with the incubation and commercialisation of the AI-powered smart building console Neuron being one of the notable masterpieces. The cutting-edge platform leverages data and digital capabilities to decarbonise building assets and facilitate net-zero transition.



Andy also serves on Arup's Group Board, providing insights and connections at the global level, enabling Arup to deliver leading solutions for clients as a truly global firm.



"As East Asia is home to some of the world's most vulnerable cities to climate change impacts, Arup is committed to expanding our capabilities to push for more sustainable outcomes in all our work. We will harness digital solutions to provide insights on where to start and how to progress towards a more sustainable future for the region," said Andy.



James Sze, East Asia Region COO, Arup

James Sze has been named as Region COO, bringing over 28 years of experience of design and delivery of complex infrastructure projects across the region. A geotechnical engineer by training, James is highly regarded in the field for providing innovative solutions, such as the design of a piled raft foundation for the 555m tall Lotte World Tower addressing the challenges of shattered ground conditions through advanced computational analysis. His expertise and portfolio diversified over the years, with recent projects including a mega-scale planning and engineering study for the Hong Kong government. The project aims to create an exemplar future city embracing carbon neutrality and resilience.



Former Chairman of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Hong Kong, James currently serves on various government, professional and university committees, where he influences policymaking and industry practice to advance sustainable development and betterment of the consulting sector. James will work alongside Andy to drive sustainable development in the region.



Hashtag: #Arup



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arup

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a collective of designers, consultants and experts working globally. Founded to be humane and excellent, we collaborate with our clients and partners using imagination, technology, and rigour to shape a better world.