Free admission to Taipei Zoo for children under 12 on Children’s Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuesday (April 4) is Children's Day, and many public venues in Taipei are offering children under 12 years of age free admission, including the Taipei Zoo, the swimming pools in all districts’ sports centers, and the Taipei Tennis Court, CNA reported.

Other venues offer one-day specials for Children’s Day, including the Taipei Astronomical Museum, which is offering all children under 12 free rides on the Cosmic Adventure. The museum states, “Along the 200-meter track, the Cosmic Adventure uses films, lighting, scenes, and special effects interchangeably to create magnificent views of outer space, turning the limited space into infinite surprises.”



The Taipei Fine Arts Museum is also offering all ages free admission on Tuesday, with guided tours available, per CNA.