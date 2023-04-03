Middle East and Africa Digital Experience Platform Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, and Forecast 2031

Middle East and Africa digital experience platform market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Market Segmentation:

Middle East and Africa Digital Experience Platform Market, By Component (Platform and Services), Deployment Model (Cloud and On Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Business To Customer, Business To Business and Others), Vertical (Retail, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Education, and Others), Country (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Middle East and Africa digital experience platform market are:

– Growing demand for business automation

– Increasing benefits of in client relationship management

Market Players

The key market players for Middle East and Africa digital experience platform market are listed below:

– Adobe

– Oracle

– Sitecore

– Episerver

– SAP SE

– HCL Technologies Limited

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– Open Text Corporation

– Liferay Inc.

– SDL plc.

– Wipro Limited

– Accenture

– Infosys Limited

