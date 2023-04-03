Hikers invited to take ‘Hualien Beautiful Trails’ challenge in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hualien County Government has launched the "Hualien Beautiful Trails" challenge to encourage the public to hike 20 selected trails by rewarding those who complete five, 10, or all 20 trails with prizes.

The county government said in a press release that three of “Taiwan’s 10 most beautiful trails” announced by Yahoo are located in Hualien, and among them the Zhuilu Old Trail is at the top of the list. The hiking challenge will be held from April 1 to Nov. 30.

Participants need to take photos at designated photo spots while holding up the “Hualien Beautiful Trails Card,” and upload them to the activity website to collect prizes.

According to the county government, the 20 selected trails are: Hehuan East Peak (100 Peaks), Shimen Mountain (100 Peaks), Taroko Cone-shaped Mountain Ancient Trail, Datong Great Rituals Trail, Walami Trail, Taroko Sandiegan Trail, Taroko Swallow Grotto Trail, Taroko Buluowan Scenic Trail, Taroko Jiuqudong Trail, Taroko White Pine Trail, Hualien Saguer Trail, Ji'an Maple Forest Trail, Shoufeng Yuemingshan Trail (Minor 100 Peaks), Shoufeng Liyushan Trail (Minor 100 Peaks), Chinan National Forest Recreation Area Forest Bathing Trail, Luoshan Village Bamboo Forest Trail, Ruisui Township Fuyuan Trail Group, Dapochih Forest Park Flatland Forest Trail, Fengbin Coastal Trail, and Dashibi Mountain Trail.

The county government will reward those who complete five trails, 10 trails, and all 20 trails with water bottles (limited to 2,000 sets while supplies last), Goretex waterproof hats (limited to 300 sets), and double folding chairs (limited to 100 sets), respectively.

For detailed information about the trails, rules, designated photo spots, and other information, check out the activity website.







(Hualien County Government photos)