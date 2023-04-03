Technology Scouting Service Market Key Facts, Dynamics, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Technology Scouting Service Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Global Technology Scouting Service Market is anticipated to witness a major rise in its revenue from US$ 1,069.43 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,813.36 Mn by 2030. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 6.25% over the projection period 2022-2030. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

The key players in the global technology scouting service market are Advanced Technology innovations, DAF Technologies, Darcy Partners, Erdyn, Fuelup, and Iceberg IP Group, among others.

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

The Global Technology Scouting Service Market is segmented based on deployment, services, enterprise size, end-users, industry, and region. These segments are further subdivided to get a holistic picture of the market.

The following are the different segments of the Global Technology Scouting Service Market:

By Deployment segment of the Global Technology Scouting Service Market is sub-segmented into:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Services segment of the Global Technology Scouting Service Market is sub-segmented into:

Professional Services

Platform Services

Innovation & Technology Services

Research Services

Search Services

By Enterprise Size segment of the Global Technology Scouting Service Market is sub-segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End Users segment of the Global Technology Scouting Service Market is sub-segmented into:

Corporates

Innovative Start-ups

Technology Companies

Others

By Industry segment of the Global Technology Scouting Service Market is sub-segmented into:

Electronics & Communication

Packaging

Architecture

Computer Science & IT

Food & Beverages

Metallurgy & Material Science

Agriculture

Telecom

Chemicals

Others

By Region segment of the Global Technology Scouting Service Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



