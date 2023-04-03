Love River Bay in southern Taiwan open for non-motorized water sports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kaohsiung City Government has recently announced that Love River Bay near Kaohsiung Harbor is now open for non-motorized water sports to promote the city government’s policy of "returning the river to the people."

Kaohsiung began implementing the policy in 2020 by gradually opening up parts of the Love River for recreation, CNA reported. To continue providing people with more water-friendly spaces, the city government coordinated with Taiwan International Ports Corporation to open up part of the commercial port area for water sports.

According to the announcement from the city’s Marine Bureau, starting from March 31, the public are allowed to engage in non-motorized water sports at Love River Bay, including standup paddleboarding (SUP), canoeing, rafting, rowing, riding water bicycles, and sailing. People can enter the water from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily if they have life jackets and register by scanning a QR code.

The city government has also hired lifeguards to be on duty at Lover River Bay when people are in the water.