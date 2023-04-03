Alexa
South Taiwan police help older Mayday fan get to concert

74-year-old woman has been fan of band for over 20 years

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/03 15:14
(Facebook, Mayday photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 74-year-old-woman in Kaohsiung was escorted by the police to attend a Mayday concert on Saturday (April 1) after she became too weak to walk to the venue.

UDN reported that the woman surnamed Hsu (許) had traveled to Kaohsiung on the high speed rail with her two daughters. After getting off the metro at the World Games Station and walking 300 meters, Hsu felt discomfort in her knees and could not keep walking.

As it was just 30 minutes from the start of the concert and the three were still over one kilometer away from the entrance, Hsu’s daughters asked the police for help.

When the police arrived, they gave Hsu a ride to the venue on their scooter. Hsu reportedly told the officer giving her a lift that she had been a Mayday fan for over 20 years.

Hsu added that she had missed Mayday’s concert two years ago. She said she also had knee surgery coming up, which will take some time for her to recover.

Considering her age, she said this might be the last chance for her to see a Mayday concert. Luckily, her daughters managed to purchase front row tickets and accompanied her to the concert.

