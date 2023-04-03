US Foreign Affairs Committee chair will lead delegation to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation representing the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by committee chair Michael McCaul, will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday (April 6), after stops in Japan and South Korea.

A Foreign Affairs Committee press release said a nine-person delegation plans to visit allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region to meet with government officials and U.S. military personnel. The statement added the trip is part of a U.S. government effort to confront “a generational threat from the Chinese Communist Party.”

Convener of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) told reporters that the U.S. delegation will arrive at Taipei’s Songshan Airport on Thursday. CNA reported that the lawmakers will likely meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday (April 8), after Tsai returns from the U.S. and Central America on Friday (April 7).



In addition to McCaul, the U.S. delegation includes Representatives Young Kim, Ami Bera, French Hill, Madeleine Dean, Guy Reschenthaler, Mike Waltz, Michael Lawler, and Nathaniel Moran. McCaul said the delegation aims to “strengthen relations with allies” to “ensure a balance of power in the region and beyond is not further disrupted.”

The U.S. representatives are also expected to meet with Taiwanese military officials and legislators on the Foreign and National Defense Committee, per CNA.