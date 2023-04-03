Artificial Marble Market Demand analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2023-2031 | XISHI GROUP LTD, Yunfu City Liji Stone Co., Lotte Chemical

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Artificial Marble industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global artificial marble market size was US$ 2.8 billion in 2021. The global artificial marble market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Artificial marble is different from natural marble in terms of geological features and activities. It is a man-made stone, made up of small marble rubble, stone powder, quartz, sand, plastic, acrylic glue, cement, and composites. They are of different types which include composite, polyester, cement, and sintered artificial marble. Artificial marble is used in residential and non-residential areas. Its applications include walls, floors, furniture, countertops, and more. Factors Affecting Marketing Growth The rise in the use of artificial marble in different palliations such as flooring, walls, countertops, furniture, and others drives the growth of the global market.

Artificial marble is used in newly constructed buildings, apartments, commercial complexes, and others for flooring purposes. The increase in new construction activities is one of the key factors that drive the growth of the global market.

A change toward visually pleasing interior designs has occurred as a result of the increase in personal disposable income, which is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Impact on COVID-19 Analysis The COVID-19 outbreak halted the production of many products in the global artificial marble market, due to lockdowns. Also, the number of pandemic cases is expected to reduce in the future with the introduction of the vaccine for COVID-19 in the global market. This has led to the reopening of artificial marble companies at their full-scale capacities. After COVID-19 infection cases begin to decline, equipment & machinery producers must focus on protecting their staff. Thus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market. Regional Analysis Asia-Pacific recorded the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global artificial marble market forecast period. Due to the increase in infrastructure activity and growth in construction activities due to rapid urbanization & industrialization in the region.

The prominent players in the global artificial marble market are:

XISHI GROUP LTD

Yunfu City Liji Stone Co.

Lotte Chemical

Kalinga Stone

Hari Stones Ltd

Southland Stone

DuPont

Cupa Group

Classic Marble & Stone

Aristech Surfaces LLC

Others Segmentation Analysis

The global artificial marble market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End User, and Region. Segmentation on the basis of Product Type Construction type

New Construction

Renovation

Polyester Artificial Marble

Cement Artificial Marble

Composite Artificial Marble

Sintered Artificial Marble Segmentation on the basis of Application Flooring

Walls

Countertops

Others Segmentation on the basis of End User Non-Residential

Residential Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17073 Segmentation on the basis of Region North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

