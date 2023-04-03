Body Fat Measurement Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities | Diagnostic Medical Systems, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Body Fat Measurement industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global body fat measurement market size was US$ 395.13 million in 2021. The global body fat measurement market size is estimated to reach US$ 714.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Body fat is measured to access the health status of a person. Obesity increases due to an increase in fat in the body, which can be the cause of many diseases. It varies according to the age and gender of the person. Various factors like adopting an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical mobility, change in eating habits, and stress leads to obesity. Instruments such as body scales, calipers, and others are used to measure body fat percentage. Moreover, several techniques were developed for the detection of body fat. Techniques such as hydrostatic weighing, bio-impedance analysis, dual-emission X-ray absorptiometry, air displacement plethysmography, and others are used to measure body fat. Factors Affecting Marketing Growth The rise in obesity among the global population and a growth in awareness about healthy lifestyles among the population drive the growth of the global market.

An increase in obesity due to the modernization of lifestyle in developing economies and the rise in the number of gyms and fitness clubs are the key trends that are anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

The high cost of body fat measuring devices and stringent regulatory framework are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global market.

The rapid increase in obesity, especially in urban areas, drives the growth of the global market. Impact on COVID-19 Analysis The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a negative impact on the global body fat measurement market. A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with the pandemic. Non-essential procedures took a potential backlog, due to rapidly increasing pandemic cases. The lockdown led to the disruption of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials. Also, the limited availability of medical care, a shortage of healthcare staff, and an increase in the burden of COVID-19-related hospitalization hinder the growth of the global market. Regional Analysis North America is expected to account for the highest global body fat measurement market share, due to, advanced technology and the availability of key players across the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in rapid development in healthcare technology, and the increase in the number of facilities offering such services. Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17074 Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global body fat measurement market are:

Diagnostic Medical Systems

Garmin Ltd.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Hologic, Inc.

Inbody co., Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Omron Corporation

RJL Systems

IncSECA GmbH

Withings

Others Segmentation Analysis

The global body fat measurement market segmentation focuses on End User, Product, Technique, and Region. Segmentation on the basis of End User Home Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers Segmentation on the basis of Product Body scales

Calipers

Others Segmentation on the basis of Technique Dual Emission Xray Absorptiometry

Bio Impedance Analysis

Hydrostatic Weighing

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Others Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17074 Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

