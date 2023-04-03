At Legacy Custom Cabinetry, we understand that the kitchen is the heart of the home. It’s where family and friends gather to share meals, create memories, and make plans. We believe that your kitchen should reflect your unique style and needs. That’s why we offer custom kitchen cabinetry services that are tailored to your specific requirements.

Introducing Legacy Custom Cabinetry: Creating Your Dream Kitchen in Scarborough, Ontario

Located in Scarborough, Ontario, Legacy Custom Cabinetry is a full-service custom kitchen cabinetry company that provides a wide range of services, including design, manufacturing, and installation. Our team of experienced designers and craftsmen work closely with you to create a kitchen that is not only beautiful but also functional and efficient.

Design

Our design process begins with a consultation to understand your needs, preferences, and budget. We work with you to create a custom kitchen design that is tailored to your specific requirements. Our designers will provide you with 3D renderings of your new kitchen, so you can visualize the final product before we begin the manufacturing process.

Manufacturing

At Legacy Custom Cabinetry, we use the highest quality materials to ensure that your custom kitchen cabinets are durable and long-lasting. We manufacture all of our cabinets in-house, which means that we have complete control over the quality of our products. Our team of skilled craftsmen pay attention to every detail, ensuring that your cabinets are made to the highest standards.

Installation

Once your custom kitchen cabinets have been manufactured, our team of professionals will install them in your home. We take great care during the installation process, ensuring that your cabinets are installed to the highest standards. We also make sure that your kitchen is left clean and tidy after the installation is complete.

Why Choose Legacy Custom Cabinetry?

There are several reasons why you should choose Legacy Custom Cabinetry for your custom kitchen cabinetry needs:

Experience: Our team of designers and craftsmen have years of experience in the industry, which means that we have the skills and knowledge needed to create a custom kitchen that is tailored to your specific requirements. Quality: We use only the highest quality materials to ensure that your custom kitchen cabinets are durable and long-lasting. Customization: We offer a wide range of customization options, including materials, colors, and finishes, so you can create a kitchen that reflects your unique style. Customer Service: We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. We work closely with you throughout the design, manufacturing, and installation process to ensure that you are completely satisfied with the final product. Competitive Pricing: We offer competitive pricing for our custom kitchen cabinetry services. We believe that everyone should have access to high-quality custom kitchen cabinets at an affordable price.

Transform Your Kitchen Today

At Legacy Custom Cabinetry, we believe that your kitchen should be a reflection of your unique style and needs. That’s why we offer custom kitchen cabinetry services that are tailored to your specific requirements. Whether you’re looking to update your kitchen cabinets, or you’re planning a complete kitchen renovation, we can help.

Contact us today to schedule a consultation with one of our experienced designers. We look forward to helping you create the kitchen of your dreams!