Geothermal Heat Pump Market Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Projections and Opportunity Analysis 2031

The global geothermal heat pump market size was US$ 6.0 billion in 2021. The global geothermal heat pump market size is estimated to reach US$ 11.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A geothermal heat pump is a building heating/cooling system that adopts a heat pump to transfer heat to or from the ground, taking advantage of the Earth’s relatively constant temperature throughout the seasons. In addition, it reduces energy use and helps reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, a geothermal water pump has a lower long-term cost than a conventional water heater system. Factors Affecting Marketing Growth The increase in demand for renewable energy sources and considerable government assistance in the form of subsidies, incentives, and other financial benefits drives the growth of the global market.

Government regulations and emission standards are projected to boost the demand for energy-saving products, such as geothermal heat pumps, in the industrial and residential sectors, thereby driving the growth of the global market.

The demand for the benefits of incremental energy saving over the years drives the growth of the global market. Impact on COVID-19 Analysis The COVID-19 global crisis and business uncertainties had a substantial impact on the operations and sales of many firms. The closure of heat pump manufacturing operations as well as the implementation of lockdown restrictions in various countries hindered the growth of the global market. Supplies of raw materials, including iron castings, stainless steel components, and aluminum tubing, were further constrained by travel restrictions, a closed border, and import-export prohibitions. Thus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market. Regional Analysis Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing global market. Increasing demand for heating and cooling systems as well as increasing spending towards ecological construction and governments across the region are focusing on energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint, driving the growth of the global market in the region.

Ecoforest S.A.

Maritime Geothermal Ltd

Bostech Mechanical Ltd

GeoSmart Energy

Pfister Energy

Free Energy Innovations

EnergySmart Alternatives

Dandelion

GeoComfort

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Others Segmentation Analysis

The global geo thermal heat pump market segmentation focuses on Technology, End Use, and Region. Segmentation on the basis of Technology Design

Vertical Loops

Horizontal Loops

Open Loop Systems

Closed Loop Systems Segmentation on the basis of End Use Retrofit Systems

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Installation Type

Installation Type

New Building Systems

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

