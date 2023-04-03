Drone logistics Market 2023 Analysis of Key Trends, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2031 with Top Countries Data

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Drone logistics industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global drone logistics market size was US$ 8.2 billion in 2021. The global drone logistics market size is estimated to reach US$ 44.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle or unmanned aircraft system, is an aerial vehicle that can be operated autonomously or remotely. Currently, drones have become very popular and are being used in many fields such as aerial photography, defense, logistics, and others. In the context of logistics, drone logistics is a service or solution for managing the transportation and storage of goods from source to destination in a supply chain. Factors Affecting Marketing Growth Cybersecurity issues associated with drones and short flying duration are the factors that hinder the growth of the global market.

The increase in demand for time-efficient delivery services and the increase in demand for drones in last-mile delivery are the factors that drive the growth of the global market.

The growth in the adoption of drone delivery systems to enhance efficiency and increase the cost-effectiveness of the delivery systems are the factors that drive the growth of the global market. Impact on COVID-19 Analysis During the COVID-19 outbreak, drone services have been developed and used by drone service providers, including lab sample pick-up and delivery and transportation of medical supplies to reduce transportation time and reduce the risk of infection Monitor and guarantee air spraying of public areas and public space to disinfect potentially contaminated areas. In the event of COVID-19, these applications have increased demand for different types of drones to capture ground activities from the sky. Moreover, post-pandemic, several logistics companies are focusing on developing a network for last-mile deliveries based on drones, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Regional Analysis North America dominates the market and is expected to continue dominating the market during 2021-2026. New measures are also being taken for ease of flying drones which will further boost demand, such as Transport in the region. During the forecasted period, the region which will record the highest growth is the Asia Pacific region due to high investments by companies from countries like India and China in this new technology. Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17078 Leading Competitors The prominent players in the global drone logistics market are:

Wingcopter GmbH

Zipline International Inc.,

Wing Aviation LLC

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

PINC Solutions

Amazon.com

Matternet, Inc.

Flytrex Inc.

Hardis Group

Drone Delivery Canada

Others Segmentation Analysis

The global drone logistics market segmentation focuses on Components, Applications, End Use, and Region. Segmentation on the basis of Components

Services

Hardware

Software Segmentation on the basis of Applications

Transportation Management

Warehouse and Storage Management Segmentation on the basis of End Use

Military

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

