Population Health Management Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Oracle Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, Nextgen Healthcare

The global population health management market size was US$ 19.2 billion in 2021. The global population health management market size is estimated to reach US$ 61.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Population health management (PHM) is the process of improving clinical health outcomes for a specific group of people through better care coordination and patient participation, supported by appropriate financial and care models. Its main goal is to collect and evaluate clinical data from the patient’s healthcare environment to uncover opportunities to improve both the patient’s health and the provider’s financial outcomes. This concept shifts primary care service delivery from reactive to proactive population management. Factors Affecting Marketing Growth The increase in the elderly population, a rise in the number of per capita healthcare expenditures, and an increase in the utilization of the Internet of things (IoT) for healthcare drive the growth of the global market.

The increase in the personalization of medicines, and a rise in investments in the healthcare industry significantly boost the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 resulted in a huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe to increase hospital capacity for patients. Non-essential procedures took a potential backlog, due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown led to the disruption of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials. Furthermore, other factors responsible for the impact on the market include limited availability of medical care, shortage of healthcare staff, and increase in the burden of COVID-19-related hospitalization. Thus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market. Regional Analysis North America accounted for a majority of the global population health management market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in population health management solutions, the integration of advanced software & data analytics, and the presence of key players in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, due to the increase in the geriatric population, development of healthcare infrastructure, and growth in investment projects in the region.

The prominent players in the global population health management market are:

Oracle Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

Nextgen Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Lightbeam

Health Care Service Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Cedar Gate Technologies

Arcadia

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Others Segmentation Analysis

The global population health management market segmentation focuses on Components, Mode of Delivery, End User, and Region. Segmentation on the basis of Components

Services

Software Segmentation on the basis of Mode of Delivery

Cloud-based

On-premise Segmentation on the basis of End User Healthcare Providers

? Hospitals & Physician Groups

? Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

Healthcare Payers

? Public Payers

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

The global Population Health Management market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Population Health Management market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Population Health Management

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Population Health Management, cost analysis of Population Health Management

