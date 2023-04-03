Bank Kiosk Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2023 – 2031

Report Ocean has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the Bank Kiosk market, providing insights into business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, and operations. The report highlights the increasing investments in system infrastructure and project development by governmental organizations, leading to an uptick in the growth of the online market. The global ICT exports are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030, with Ireland leading the way in 2021 with US$ 169.32 billion in ICT exports.
The report highlights the major players operating in the bank kiosk market, including NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, GRGBanking, and Glory Global Solutions. These companies are continuously innovating and investing in research and development to stay ahead of the competition and offer cutting-edge solutions to their customers.
The global bank kiosk market was valued at USD 750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,823 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2030.
The essential factors are the growing demand for self-service in several security-related applications and minimizing overall operation cost.
Major market player included in this report are:
Nautilus Hyosung Corporation
NCR Corporation
GLORY LIMITED
Diebold Nixdorf
GRGBanking
Hyosung TNS Inc.
KAL ATM Software
Auriga SpA
Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions
Cisco Systems Inc
Aurionpro Solution Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering
Hardware
Software
Services
By Distribution
Rural
Semi-urban
Urban
Metropolitan
By Type
Single-function kiosk
Multi-function kiosk
Virtual/Video Teller Machine (VTM)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Bank Kiosk Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
