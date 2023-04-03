AI in Computer Vision Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2031

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR187
The report highlights the major players operating in the AI in Computer Vision market, including Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, and NVIDIA Corporation. These companies are continuously innovating and investing in research and development to stay ahead of the competition and offer cutting-edge solutions to their customers.
The Global AI in Computer Vision Market size was valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 150.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.4% from 2022 to 2030.
The major factors are the growing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications. Additionally, the need for quality inspection & automation and the rising need for ASICs will spur the global AI in the computer vision industry in the future periods.
Major market player included in this report are:
NVIDIA Corporation
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Qualcomm
AWS
Google
Facebook
Xilinx
BASLER AG
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering
Hardware
Processor
Memory
Storage
Software
By Machine Learning Model
Supervised Learning
Convolutional Neural Network
Recurrent Neural Network
Unsupervised Learning
Reinforcement Learning
By Function
Training
Inference
By Application
Non-industrial
Industrial
By End-User
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Retail
Security & Surveillance
Manufacturing
Agriculture
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global AI in Computer Vision Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
