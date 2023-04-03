AI in Computer Vision Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2031

Report Ocean has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the AI in Computer Vision market, providing insights into business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, and operations. The report highlights the increasing investments in system infrastructure and project development by governmental organizations, leading to an uptick in the growth of the online market. The global ICT exports are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030, with Ireland leading the way in 2021 with US$ 169.32 billion in ICT exports.

The report highlights the major players operating in the AI in Computer Vision market, including Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, and NVIDIA Corporation. These companies are continuously innovating and investing in research and development to stay ahead of the competition and offer cutting-edge solutions to their customers.

The Global AI in Computer Vision Market size was valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 150.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The major factors are the growing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications. Additionally, the need for quality inspection & automation and the rising need for ASICs will spur the global AI in the computer vision industry in the future periods.

Major market player included in this report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Qualcomm

AWS

Google

Facebook

Xilinx

BASLER AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Storage

Software

By Machine Learning Model

Supervised Learning

Convolutional Neural Network

Recurrent Neural Network

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

By Function

Training

Inference

By Application

Non-industrial

Industrial

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Retail

Security & Surveillance

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global AI in Computer Vision Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

