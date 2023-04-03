Data Visualization Tools Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2031

Data visualization tools have become an integral part of businesses across various industries as they enable better understanding and interpretation of complex data sets. According to a report by Report Ocean, the data visualization tools market is expected to grow in the coming years as governmental organizations increase their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement.
As a result of the investments’ success, ICT vendors are now annually setting aside funding for the growth of the online market. Global ICT exports are anticipated to increase by 3.9% on average per year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. In 2021, Ireland was ranked first in terms of global ICT exports with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4.
By 2026, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy ha s decreased by 0.2%.
The global data visualization tools market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and ois projected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2022 -2030).
The major factors are the growing demand for data visualization tools in the retail sector and the growing focus on enhancing connectivity & communication solutions that generate a huge amount of big data.
Major market player included in this report are:
Microsoft Corporation
Dundas
SAP
Oracle Corporation
Salesforce
AWS
IBM
SAS Institute Inc.
Alibaba Cloud
TIBCO Software
Sisense
Klipfolio
MATLAB
Zoho Analytics
Domo
GoodData
Alteryx
Qlik Sense
Tableau
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Tool
Standalone
Integrated
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
By Deployment Method
On-premises
Cloud
By Business Functions
Marketing and Sales
Human Resources
Operations
Finance
By Verticals
BFSI
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Telecommunications and IT
Other Verticals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
