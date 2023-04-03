Data Visualization Tools Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2031

Data visualization tools have become an integral part of businesses across various industries as they enable better understanding and interpretation of complex data sets. According to a report by Report Ocean, the data visualization tools market is expected to grow in the coming years as governmental organizations increase their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement.

As a result of the investments’ success, ICT vendors are now annually setting aside funding for the growth of the online market. Global ICT exports are anticipated to increase by 3.9% on average per year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. In 2021, Ireland was ranked first in terms of global ICT exports with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4.

By 2026, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy ha s decreased by 0.2%.

The global data visualization tools market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and ois projected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2022 -2030).

The major factors are the growing demand for data visualization tools in the retail sector and the growing focus on enhancing connectivity & communication solutions that generate a huge amount of big data.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Dundas

SAP

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce

AWS

IBM

SAS Institute Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

TIBCO Software

Sisense

Klipfolio

MATLAB

Zoho Analytics

Domo

GoodData

Alteryx

Qlik Sense

Tableau

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tool

Standalone

Integrated

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Deployment Method

On-premises

Cloud

By Business Functions

Marketing and Sales

Human Resources

Operations

Finance

By Verticals

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Telecommunications and IT

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Data Visualization Tools Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

