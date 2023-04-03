Video Conferencing Market Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends from 2023 to 2031

According to the information provided, the Report Ocean analyzes the Video Conferencing Market and assesses various aspects of it, including business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations. Additionally, the report mentions that governmental organizations are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of these investments, ICT vendors annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market.

The report also provides information about the anticipated growth of global ICT exports, which are expected to increase by 3.9% on average per year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. It also provides insights into the rankings of different countries in terms of global ICT exports in 2021, with Ireland being in first place, followed by the United States, India, and China. Finally, the report highlights that Brunei has increased its global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year during the same period.

The global video conferencing market size was valued at USD 14.9 Billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 30.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The major factors are the rising adoption by the corporate enterprises and government authorities to connect with remote customers, employees, and workforces and prevent direct contact.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adobe Systems Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Zoom

AWS

Avaya Inc.

BlueJeans Network

HighFive

Logitech

Kollective Technology

StarLeaf

Lifesize

Kaltura

Polycom Inc.

LogMeIn

Enghouse Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components

Hardware

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By End-user

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Video Conferencing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

