Video Conferencing Market Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends from 2023 to 2031

According to the information provided, the Report Ocean analyzes the Video Conferencing Market and assesses various aspects of it, including business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations. Additionally, the report mentions that governmental organizations are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of these investments, ICT vendors annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market.
The report also provides information about the anticipated growth of global ICT exports, which are expected to increase by 3.9% on average per year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. It also provides insights into the rankings of different countries in terms of global ICT exports in 2021, with Ireland being in first place, followed by the United States, India, and China. Finally, the report highlights that Brunei has increased its global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year during the same period.
The global video conferencing market size was valued at USD 14.9 Billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 30.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.
The major factors are the rising adoption by the corporate enterprises and government authorities to connect with remote customers, employees, and workforces and prevent direct contact.
Major market player included in this report are:
Adobe Systems Inc
Cisco Systems Inc.
Google Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
Zoom
AWS
Avaya Inc.
BlueJeans Network
HighFive
Logitech
Kollective Technology
StarLeaf
Lifesize
Kaltura
Polycom Inc.
LogMeIn
Enghouse Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Components
Hardware
Solution
Services
By Deployment Mode
On-premises
Cloud
By End-user
Corporate
Education
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance
Media and Entertainment
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Video Conferencing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
