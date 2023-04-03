Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market 2023 Expected to Transform Traditional Industries with High Revenue Growth

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market to reach USD 45.31 billion by 2027. Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market is valued approximately at USD 3.97 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 41.60% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-vehicle-traction-motor-market/QI037

Electric vehicle traction motor uses electricity energy from battery installed in electric vehicle, to provide the required torque for the propulsion of electric vehicle. Rising awareness regarding environment protection is shifting consumer’s focus towards electric vehicle. Rising government funding for the electric vehicle infrastructure, rising sales of electric vehicle around the world and rising research and development in electric vehicle are growing the demand for electric vehicle traction motor. For instance, according to International Energy Agency, in Europe 363000 battery electric vehicle got registered in 2019 which increased to 747000 registrations in 2020. Also, in China registration of battery electric vehicle increased from 834000 in 2019 to 931000 in 2020.

Additionally, in September 2020, South Korean government announced the investment of USD 17 billion to boost the number of electric cars from the current 110,000 to 1.13 million by 2025, and hydrogen vehicles from 8,000 to 200,000. Furthermore, stringent government norms to safeguard environmental sustainability and technological advancements in traction motors for electric vehicle are expected to boost the application of these motors in electric vehicles. Such as, government of United Kingdom has set the target to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2040. However, high cost of electric vehicles and lack of charging infrastructure in developing economies such as India may limit the growth during period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the world market among regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to development of manufacturing facilities by industry leaders in the region. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at a fastest pace due to well established charging infrastructure and growing adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zytek Group Limited

Magnetic Systems Technology

Equipmake Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Copper Rotor Induction Motor

Servax

Avid Technology Limited

Retorq Motors Ltd.

ABB Limited

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-vehicle-traction-motor-market/QI037

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-vehicle-traction-motor-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/