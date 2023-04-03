3D CAD Software Market The Rise of E-commerce and Digitalization Drive 2023’s Explosive Revenue Growth

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global 3D CAD Software Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global 3D CAD Software Market to reach USD 14.76 billion by 2027. Global 3D CAD Software Market is valued at approximately USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-cad-software-market/QI037

Major growth factors for the 3D CAD software market include increased use in the automotive sector, growing focus on additive manufacturing by manufacturers and the introduction of a cloud-based platform for 3D CAD software. Numerous companies are shifting towards cloud-based architecture to increase design flexibility and streamline workflows. For example, in October 2019, PTC acquired a Software as a Service (SaaS) product design platform named Onshape Inc. in order to transition to a cloud-based SaaS platform and attract new customers. Furthermore, growing end-uses of 3D CAD software technology in packaging, automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sector are expected to propel the market forward in coming years. However, lockdowns imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down various end-use industries including manufacturing, automation, etc. which has negatively affected the 3D CAD software market. Also, the high cost associated with computer-aided designing may hamper the market growth.

Geographically, North America is dominating the global 3D CAD Software market owing to the US government’s support for deploying digitization solution in the manufacturing sector. Also, the presence of major market players is contributing significantly to the region’ market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027 attributable to the growth of various end-use industries such as engineering, design and development sectors in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Bricsys NV

Graphisoft

Hexagon AB

Oracle

PTC

Schott Systeme GmbH

Siemens

ZWSOFT Co., Ltd.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-cad-software-market/QI037

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

AEC

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-cad-software-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/