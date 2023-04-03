MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Experts Predict 2023 Will Be the Launchpad for Record Revenue Growth

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market to reach USD 473.3 million by 2027. Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is valued approximately at USD 225.1 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

miRNA sequencing is a type of RNA-seq, which is used for next-generation sequencing or massively parallel sequencing of high-throughput DNA to pattern microRNAs. The MiRNA Sequencing and Assay market is being driven by rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases, growing genome-related research and increasing use of high next generation sequencing technology for research purposes. Although the increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases remains the main reason. For instance, according to World health organization, the world-wide patient count is around 10 lakhs when it comes to breast cancer in 2018. In addition, increasing research in this field is igniting the market. For instance, In June 2019, Cartana a Sweden based start-up incorporated its situ RNA sequencing technology with microfluidic processor technology of Lunaphore technologies. The aim was to develop an automating sequences and imaging process. However, lack of skilled professional, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the growing numbers of infectious diseases in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the rising incidence cases of cancer in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Maravai LifeSciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam plc

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Norgen Biotek Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Sequencing Consumables

Library Preparation Kits

By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

SOLiD

Nanopore Sequencing

By End user:

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

