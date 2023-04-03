Risk Analytics Market 2023 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players

Based on the information provided, the report by Report Ocean analyzes the Risk Analytics Market, assessing various aspects such as business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations. The report also highlights that governmental organizations are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. As a result of this success, ICT vendors are now annually setting aside funding for the growth of the online market.
Additionally, the report predicts that global ICT exports will increase by 3.9% on average per year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030, and that global supply has been increasing by 9.5% yearly since 2009. The report also provides information on the rankings of global ICT exports in 2021, with Ireland coming in first place, China at number 4, the United States at number 2, and India at number 3, as well as the annual increases and decreases in export values for countries such as Brunei and Sierra Leone.
By 2026, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy ha s decreased by 0.2%.
The global risk analytics market was valued USD 33.1 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 68.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.
The main reason for the increase in demand is because of the new innovative products being introduced and advancement in the existing products with relation to the dynamic work environment.
Major market player included in this report are:
Gurucul
IBM Corporation
Oracle
Moodys Analytics
AcadiaSoft
Verisk Analytics
Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Genpact
SAS Institute Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Software
Service
Solution
Others
By Risk
Operational Risk
Strategic Risk
Financial Risk
Others
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premises
Others
By Organization Size
SMEs
Large
Others
By Industry
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
IT& Telecom
Manufacturing
Government
Transportation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Risk Analytics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
