Medical Telepresence Robots Market Emerging Trends 2023 Indicate Strong Revenue Growth Potential

Medical Telepresence robots Market to reach USD 597.7 million by 2027. Global medical telepresence robots Market is valued approximately at USD 205.2 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.50% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Telepresence robots are equipped with sensors, accelerators, video conferencing technologies, etc., and can be remotely monitored. Telepresence robots allows a virtual presence of a human at work. It is normally equipped with wheel-based moving stand, tablets, and other multimedia facilities to provide smooth communication between people at different remote locations. These robots usually use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications. The Medical Telepresence robots’ market is being driven by growing demand in healthcare industry, growing demand in enterprises due to efficiency in virtual meetings. Moreover, flexibility of the telepresence devices drives its growth in market. For instance, whether it is a field of education, medical or business the telepresence robots can work as an efficient device in any sector. The advancement of robotics technology can ignite the market growth in forecasted period. For instance, In January 2018, a U.S based company named Suitable technologies developed a BeamPro 2 robot which can help to enhance communication within the organizations. However technical complexities due to the lack of proper planning, leads to operational failures and may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Medical Telepresence robots Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due increasing investment in healthcare sector. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to strong network infrastructure and acceptance of updated technology in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Anybots

Double Robotics

Inbot Technology

Suitable Technologies

Mantaro Networks

VGo Communications

InTouch Technologies

Qihan Technology

Amy Robotics

SuperDroid Robots

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By component Type:

Head

Camera

Display

Speaker

Microphone

Body

Power Source

Sensors and control system

Others

By Type:

Stationary

Mobile

By Application:

Education

Healthcare

Enterprise

Homecare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

