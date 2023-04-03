Collagen and Gelatin Market 2023 Projections Point to Record-Breaking Revenue Growth Through 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Collagen and Gelatin Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Collagen & Gelatin Market to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2027. Global Collagen & Gelatin Market is valued at approximately USD 0.72 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Factors such as rising frequency of target diseases and disorders, rising number of surgeries along with a growing geriatric population, and investments in R&D are driving growth in the collagen and gelatin market. Growing cases of cancer, diabetes and other diseases is also aiding the market growth. Diabetes is a key target indication since it can increase the frequency and complexity of wounds including infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, necessitating care and resulting in exorbitant medical costs. In the United States, over 25% of diabetics acquire foot ulcers during their lifetime, and 15% of the diabetic population suffers from diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

Demand for regenerative medicine products such as grafts and matrices is predicted to rise as the prevalence of DFUs rises. As a result, the market is growing. During the projection period, however, the availability of efficient and reliable replacement biomaterials is projected to limit market growth. Moreover, in December 2016, the United States passed the 21st Century Cures Act. The Act is intended to aid in the rapid development of medical products and the delivery of innovations and breakthroughs to people who require them. A new Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation, as well as a fast-track approval pathway for innovative regenerative medicine products, have been established as a result of this Act. The passage of this Act may result in the approval of new regenerative medicine products in the United States, as well as increased R&D in the field of regenerative medicine. However, availability of efficient and reliable substitute biomaterials may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Collagen & Gelatin Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of key market players in the region coupled with the rising geriatric population. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing investment in research & development( R &D) across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Integra Lifesciences

Beijing Xingpaiweiye Sports Goods Co. Ltd

Royal DSM

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Collagen Solutions PLC

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Gelita AG

PB Leiner

Zimmer Biomet

Advanced BioMatrix

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Bovine

Porcine

Other sources

By Application:

Orthopedic

Wound Care

Dental

Surgical

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

By End user:

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

