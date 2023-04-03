Nanotechnology Market Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

The Nanotechnology market has been the subject of extensive analysis by Report Ocean, a leading provider of business solutions and studies. The report evaluates various aspects of the market, including advancements, applications, benefits, breadth, and operations.

Global supply has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland secured the top spot with US$ 169.32 billion. China ranked fourth, while the United States and India took the second and third spots, respectively. Brunei has seen a 228.2% yearly increase since 2009, while Sierra Leone has decreased by 61.7% year over year.

The Nanotechnology market is benefiting from these developments, with advancements in technology and research leading to new applications and benefits. The breadth of the market is expanding, and operations are becoming more streamlined, leading to increased efficiency and profitability.

By 2026, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy ha s decreased by 0.2%.

The global nanotechnology market was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $34.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as helps to improve and revolutionize several technology and industries, including medical, transport, environment, energy, security, and food.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (Canon Investment Holdings Limited)

Applied Nanotech, Inc. (Nano Magic Holdings Inc.)

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd.)

eSpin Technologies, Inc.

Imina Technologies SA

Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

NANONICS IMAGING Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Electronics

Energy

Chemical manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Type

Nanosensor

Optical Nanosensor

Chemical Nanosensor

Physical Nanosensor

Biosensors

Others

Nanodevice

Nanomanipulator

Nanomechanical test instruments

Nanoscale infrared spectrometers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Nanotechnology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

