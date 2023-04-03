3D Motion Capture Systems Market Opportunities, Trends, Share, Regional Overview, Global Growth, And Country Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading provider of business solutions and studies, has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the 3D Motion Capture Systems market. The report assesses business solutions and studies, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations in the market.
The 3D Motion Capture Systems market is set to benefit from these trends, with advancements in technology and research leading to new applications, advantages, and benefits. The breadth of the market is expanding, and operations are becoming more streamlined, leading to increased efficiency and profitability.
The global 3D motion capture systems market was valued at USD 150.5 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 325.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.
In addition, the increasing demand for technological innovation in a 3D motion capture system to monitor the subject motion and perception for high-quality 3D animations is anticipated to enhance the growth of the market across the globe over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Noitom
Phoenix Technologies
Codamotion
AIQ-Synertial
Northern Digital
Noraxon
OptiTrack
Vicon Motion System
Xsens Technologies
Notch Interfaces Inc.
Motion Analysis
Microsoft Corporation
Motus Digital
Synertial Labs Ltd
Phasespace
Xsens Technologies B.V
Qualiysis
NaturalPoint
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Optical Systems
Non-Optical Systems
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Application
Media and Entertainment
Biomechanical Research and Medical
Engineering Design and Industrial Applications
Education
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
