Project Portfolio Management Market Insights Shared in Detailed Report 2023

Project portfolio management (PPM) has become an essential practice for organizations that aim to maximize their project performance and success. A new report by Report Ocean provides a comprehensive analysis of the PPM market, assessing its business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations.
Governmental organizations are playing a critical role in boosting their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of ICT vendors who now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market. The report predicts that global ICT exports will increase by an average of 3.9% per year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030, with global supply increasing by 9.5% yearly since 2009.
The global project portfolio management market was valued USD 4.98 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
In addition, the rise in research and development activities across the globe is also projected to drive the global market. Furthermore, the surging adoption of cloud-based services is estimated to fuel the growth of the project portfolio management market at a considerable rate.
Major market player included in this report are:
Microsoft
Planview
Broadcom
Oracle
SAP SE
Planisware
Hexagon
Celoxis
KeyedIn
Projects Workfront
ServiceNow
Upland Software
Micro Focus
Sciforma
Clarizen
Sopheon
Changepoint
Cerri
One2Team
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Solution
Service
By Deployment Mode
On-premise
Cloud
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
Healthcare
Telecommunication
Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Oil & Gas
Government & Public Sectors
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Project Portfolio Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
