Project Portfolio Management Market Insights Shared in Detailed Report 2023

Project portfolio management (PPM) has become an essential practice for organizations that aim to maximize their project performance and success. A new report by Report Ocean provides a comprehensive analysis of the PPM market, assessing its business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations.

Governmental organizations are playing a critical role in boosting their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while simultaneously funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of ICT vendors who now annually set aside funding for the growth of the online market. The report predicts that global ICT exports will increase by an average of 3.9% per year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030, with global supply increasing by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

The global project portfolio management market was valued USD 4.98 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In addition, the rise in research and development activities across the globe is also projected to drive the global market. Furthermore, the surging adoption of cloud-based services is estimated to fuel the growth of the project portfolio management market at a considerable rate.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

Planview

Broadcom

Oracle

SAP SE

Planisware

Hexagon

Celoxis

KeyedIn

Projects Workfront

ServiceNow

Upland Software

Micro Focus

Sciforma

Clarizen

Sopheon

Changepoint

Cerri

One2Team

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Oil & Gas

Government & Public Sectors

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

