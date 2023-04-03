Taiwan Music Festival sees over 600,000 entries over 2 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Taiwan Music Festival (TMF) wrapped up its second day on Sunday (April 2), the Pingtung County Government tallied over 600,000 entries, which was a much bigger turnout than it expected.

In a press release, the Pingtung County Government said it had originally expected 400,000 entries to the event over the course of three days. However, it cited Chunghwa Telecom Company statistics to say that the number reached 320,000 on the opening day as crowds flooded not only the concert venue but also the Kenting Night Market.

According to the Information and International Affairs Department, as most attendees of the TMF are aged between 18 and 29, it created two mobile app group chats for fans to plan their trip and share costs. Both group chats, which have a maximum capacity of 5,000 members each, were full and brimming with discussion.

Liberty Times cited local business owners as saying this year’s visitors are well behaved in comparison with other years’ music festivals.

This year marks the third year of the Taiwan Music Festival. The three-day event, held in Kenting, is free of charge and consists of over 100 acts on five stages.







(Pingtung County Government photo)