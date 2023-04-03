Taiwan president arrives in Belize, greeted by governor general

TAIPEI (Taiwan New) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) arrived in Belize on Sunday afternoon (April 2) local time and was greeted by the country’s Governor General Froyla Tzalam, Foreign Ministry Chief Executive Officer Amalia Mai, and a military salute.

Belize marks the last destination of Tsai’s week-long diplomatic trip through the Americas. In the evening, she will attend a banquet and meet with members of the local Taiwanese community.

On Monday (April 3), she is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Belizean National Assembly. She will also attend the signing ceremony of a technical cooperation framework agreement and attend banquets hosted by Tzalam and Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno.

Prior to her arrival in Belize, Tsai attended the inauguration of the Chimaltenango Regional Hospital in Guatemala, the construction of which had been funded by Taiwan. She thanked both Taiwanese and Guatemalans who worked on the project in the past 18 months for their hard work in her speech, adding that the hospital will serve over two million residents in the local area and neighboring provinces.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei thanked the Taiwan government for its support in the project. Echoing his speech from the day before, he voiced strong support for Taiwan, calling for China to put an end to tensions across the Taiwan Strait that are spreading panic.

During a banquet held on Saturday (April 1), Giammattei pledged to become “the voice of Taiwan” in the world so countries can recognize Taiwan’s value. He said Guatemala will stand with Taiwan to the end, because Taiwan has been the only ally that has supported Guatemala through good and bad times.

Tsai will end her trip and return to Taiwan on Friday (April 7).